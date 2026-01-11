Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Craft, Take Top Entertainment

New Soulslike Fantasy MMORPG Dark Craft Announced

Dark Craft is a new dark fantasy MMORPG with Soulslike mechanics, which will eventually be released as a free-to-play game

Article Summary Dark Craft is a new free-to-play MMORPG with Soulslike mechanics in a grim dark-fantasy world.

Game masters can intervene live, controlling enemies and creating unpredictable, unique events.

Combat is punishing—timing, stamina, and strategy are key, with victory or defeat impacting loot.

Players face PvE and PvP threats, with alliances or betrayals possible around every corner.

Indie game developer and publisher Take Top Entertainment recently announced their latest game in the works as they revealed Dark Craft. This new title is a free-to-play MMORPG with Soulslike mechanics, all set within a grim dark-fantasy world where every encounter will test your mettle. Dangers are everywhere, but so are great wonders and items to find, as the choices you make determin your own rewards and future. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game currently has no release window.

Dark Craft

The world of Dark Craft lives independently: enemies patrol territories, locations breathe dark-fantasy atmosphere, and events unfold regardless of player actions. But above all this operates a unique layer — a system controlled by our game masters, members of the team who can directly intervene in gameplay. They can command enemies and set up unexpected ambushes, appear in the form of world bosses, issue unique quests, or trigger events that will never happen again. This creates the feeling of a truly living world, where every adventure is unpredictable and one-of-a-kind.

Each venture into the world is a true trial for the player. Expect grim locations filled with deadly enemies, hidden dangers, and other hunters chasing after artifacts. Combat is built around timing, stamina management, and the ability to predict your opponent's moves. Every encounter carries risk: victory brings loot, while defeat takes part of it away. Explore forests, abandoned villages, ancient castles, and dungeons. At every step you may encounter enemies or stumble upon the remains of fallen adventurers. The world does not forgive mistakes: danger can lurk behind any wall or in the shadows of the trees, and meeting another player can easily turn into a deadly clash. The constant tension makes even a short raid a true ordeal.

The project combines the depth of tactical combat inspired by hardcore action games with the scale of an MMO. There are no easy victories — every encounter demands focus, careful resource management, and well-planned strategy. At the same time, you are always surrounded by other players — allies or rivals. While you battle a foe, another seeker may be waiting to strike and take your loot. Teamplay unlocks new tactics: join forces with friends to explore locations, hunt enemies, and challenge powerful bosses. But alliances do not guarantee safety. In a world where loot is the only value, any meeting with another squad can turn into either a profitable trade or a bloody fight.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!