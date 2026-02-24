Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hypersect, Never's End

New Tactical RPG Game Never's End Announced

Check out the new turn-based tactical RPG called Never's End, as the game will be getting a free demo sometime in early March

Article Summary Never’s End is a new turn-based tactical RPG set in a world threatened by the mysterious Never.

Play as an immortal spirit who possesses townsfolk, trading lives to battle endless hordes and shape outcomes.

Take advantage of a fully interactive world—manipulate weather, water, terrain, and elements in combat.

Explore an open world, rebuild civilization, and make tough choices as every decision has lasting consequences.

Indie game developer and publisher Hypersect has revealed their next game on the way, as we got a new look at Never's End. This is a turn-based tactical RPG in which your character has returned from death only to find themselves in the middle of a global cataclysm. One where you will be vital in stopping it from happening, if you can pull that off. The game has a trailer out for now, which you can see here, with a free demo coming in early March.

Never's End

Humanity stands on the brink of extinction. Only one village remains—an island of safety in a world devoured by the creeping darkness of the Never. You are their last hope: an undying warrior spirit, embodied in living silver, with the strength to face the Never's endless hordes. Never's End is a turn-based tactical RPG about possession, sacrifice, and the power to reshape your world. Turn townsfolk into your mortal vessels, imbue them with elemental magic, and explore a vast and deadly wilderness in your quest to finally end the Never.

The world of Never's End is deeply simulated and completely interactive. Temperature, weather, wind, water level, and even the density of the earth beneath your feet can all be manipulated to gain the advantage in combat. Drain rivers dry or flood the battlefield. Create rain and fog to hamper your enemies, or mighty winds to hurl them over cliffs. Freeze your foes or set them aflame. Reshape earth to gain the high ground, or melt it into deadly lava. Every battlefield is rife with opportunities—a well-placed spell can be the difference between victory and defeat. Only you can survive the Never. Rather than recruiting allies, you must possess them—burning away their self and soul to turn them into living weapons. For each companion you gain, another life is lost: doomed to fight at your side until either you succeed, or they fall in battle.

Fight your way through an open world of rain-soaked jungles, blistering deserts, and freezing tundra as you explore the wreckage of a forgotten golden age. Cleanse corrupted settlements, awaken long-dormant temples, unearth lost technology, and then reap the rewards as civilization rebuilds in your wake. Your path to victory is your own. Will you hunt fearsome beasts to upgrade your temples, or establish new towns to grow your ranks? Will you trade lives in search of greater power, or prove your skill by heading straight for the Never's heart? There are many ways to prepare for the final battle, but every choice has consequences. The longer you take, the more lives you'll require… and the stronger the Never becomes.

