New VR Musical Title Virtuoso Set For Release On March 10th

Fast Travel Games revealed their latest VR game recently as we'll bet getting the musical title Virtuoso out on March 10th, 2022. This particular game will give you access to all the instruments you need to become a masterful musician playing various electronic versions of drums, organs, keyboards, guitars, and more. Allowing you to essentially make your own music with real hand movements in the game from your virtual deck of musical options. You can check out more about it below before it releases for SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Grab an instrument and get ready to jam in Virtuoso, your own virtual music stage! This VR musical sandbox lets anyone play and perform music in new, immersive ways. Explore a range of unique instruments made for VR and share your tracks with the world! Create music in real-time using the Looper and easily share it for all to hear! Even if you've never touched an instrument before, features like Tempo Sync and preset scales help you stay in time and on pitch. The six instruments of Virtuoso have been created specifically for VR. Set up your own custom drum kit with the Empads and tickle the keys of the three-dimensional Oorgan. You can also add vocals with lush reverb using the virtual microphone! The interactive tutorial along with intuitive instruments and tools means that everyone, from professional producers to casual music lovers, can become Virtuosos!

"Virtuoso is a new take on playing and creating music that is both accessible for complete beginners and amazingly powerful in the hands of experienced musicians." said Jonatan Crafoord, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Really Interactive. "The instruments are built from the ground-up for expressing yourself musically in VR, while the tools and interactive tutorial help you stay on beat and in tune. We can't wait to hear the music that the Virtuoso community will create in it!"