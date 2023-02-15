New World To Launch Legacy Of Crassus Event Next Week New World will launch the Legacy Of Crassus event on February 21st, as you'll take on a pair of cyclopses invading the land.

Amazon Games have a new event coming to New World next week as players can jump into the carnage that is the Legacy Of Crassus. The event will kick off on February 21st and will run all the way until March 7th, giving players an experience in which you will be witnessing a plan set in motion ages ago. You will see Crassus's forces invade the southern lands, as they unleash a pair of cyclopses named Lucanus and Decimus onto the masses. It will be up to you to hunt down both of these beasts and banish them from the lands. You'll be able to find these world bosses near portals in Brightwood, Weavers Fen, Mourningdale, Ebonscale Reach, and Edengrove. to put their skills to the test. For more details on this event, you can read more on the game's latest blog.

"Crassus has fallen, but his most loyal soldiers vehemently carry on a final mission — an invasion of the southern lands. Are they in pursuit of conquest, revenge, or something far more sinister? The Corrupted Legion transforms the land into barren dirt, mud, and dust. Tall banners extend upwards and small fires burn along the ground. Elite Legionnaire soldiers patrol the perimeter while a Signifer Nerva casts a spell in the middle. Moments later a portal opens… Crimson eyes glare through the magical abyss. They blink simultaneously, yet grow farther apart. Every mighty stomp amplifies their size and ferocity. Water ripples, tents collapse, and even bears in neighboring regions scurry away from the chaotic quakes as two hulking figures barbarically emerge to a deafening silence. Lucanus and Decimus, Crassus' cyclops captains, raise their arms. As their massive weapons extend skyward, the shadow of Roman tyranny creeps ever closer to consuming Aeternum. This is the remains of a General seduced by corruption. This is the Legacy of Crassus."