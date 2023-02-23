New XV Characters Arrive In The King Of Fighters AllStar Check out the latest update for The King Of Fighters AllStar as Leona and Luong make their way in from KOF XV.

Netmarble has released a new update for The King Of Fighters AllStar today, adding a couple of new KOF XV characters to the roster. This time around, XV Leona and XV Luong make their way into the game, adding a change of pace for the way element attacks will work in certain fights as you have a mix of Blue Element and Green Element to their respective skills. The update also adds in a new dungeon and time attack mode, among other improvements. We have the rundown of everything added as the update is now live.

" XV Leona (Blue Element /Attack type) fighter has a leader skill that increases Blue Element fighters' attack and Critical Damage percentage. Meanwhile, her special skill grants Leona the Burning Spirit effect for a period upon use. Each Burning Spirit increases a fighter's attack speed, Critical hit chance, critical damage, and finish skill damage by a certain level, so make sure to get your team pumped up with the spirit to win the fight! XV Luong (Green Element/ Attack type) also joins the fight in this new update. His leader skill increases Extreme fighters' Attack by a certain rate, and male fighters critical damage by a percentage, passively. His special skill decreases an enemy's attack and defense by a percentage, and increases damage done to enemies, making him the perfect foil to team compositions focusing on buffing parties."

"Get in there and ruin their plans! New battle cards(Special/Option/Set) have been released for XV Leona and XV Luong. Leona's card increases critical damage percentage for a period when she finishes her special skill, while Luong's increases critical damage for both himself and allies for a period. Players can now enjoy various in-game events and obtain special rewards."

Rush Dungeon: Clandestine★Operation: This event focuses on Luong's story where players can complete stages in different levels and acquire event coins to exchange for various items.

Challenge Dungeon: Mission, Complete! : The Challenge Dungeon will be available only after players obtain XV Leona or XV Luong. Upon completion, players are rewarded with BS/SS Fighter Memory Random Boxes, Star/Moon Imprint Stones, and more.

Time Attack Challenge: Players will only have a limited time to defeat monsters and the final boss in this furious race to the finish. Once the challenge is completed, rewards include Ruby and growth items – perfect for kitting out your team!