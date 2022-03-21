Nexon Announces DNF Duel Will Launch Globally This June

Nexon has announced they will be releasing DNF Duel globally this year as they now have a target release date for this June. Working with Arc System Works, they are bringing this all new fighting game based on Nexon's Dungeon&Fighter franchise, which as we speak has registered over 850 million players worldwide. For this game they are immediately launching in South Korea, Japan, Europe, North America and other territories to get a wide an audience as possible at the start. You'll be able to play the game on PC via Stteam and well as on PS4 and PS5 when the game drops on June 28th, 2022.

The franchise already has a pretty decent following, so we'd be surprised if the fighting game didn't become a success over the next several months worth of pre-registering and the eventual launch. Knowing the minds behind it, we'd be surprised if it didn't become an esports staple outside thr Arc World Tour.

Published by Nexon Korea Corporation, DNF Duel is being co-developed by Nexon's subsidiary, Neople Inc., in Korea and acclaimed Japanese studio, Arc System Works Co., Ltd., best known for the fighting games, Guilty Gear series and BlazBlue. Built on the world's leading game engine Unreal Engine 4 provided by Epic Games, DNF Duel provides high-quality graphics that render Nexon's beloved Dungeon & Fighter IP characters. DNF Duel was selected as one of the official eSports titles at the upcoming Arc World Tour 2022 hosted by Arc System Works. The competition is sponsored by Nexon Korea and Sony Interactive Entertainment America. The announcement to launch on June 28th follows a highly successful open beta test in December 2021 when Dungeon&Fighter fans got their hands-on experience with DNF Duel. The Dungeon&Fighter community has been incredibly supportive. The DNF Duel development teams deeply appreciate the many insights fans provided during the beta test.