NHL 22 Reveals New Modes, Roster Sharing, & More

EA Sports released more info about NHL 22 this week as we got more info on the new modes as well as roster sharing and other additions. Before the game officially launches on October 15th, the team dropped a bunch of new information, including the new video you can check out at the bottom that goes over many of the new modes being added to the game. They also revealed what is probably the one topic that gets the most controversy around it every year no matter what happens, as they showed the Top 50 ranked players in the game, so be ready for the fandom to rage over the next week before release.

New Modes: The newest Deep Dive video and blog post take viewers through Be A Pro and Franchise Modes, and reveals the highly requested community feature Roster Sharing, coming to NHL 22 as part of the Early December patch. Superstar X-Factors change up Be A Pro this year, unlocking new storylines and play styles for multi-season progression, and drafting a player with X-Factor abilities is more important than ever with their addition to Franchise Mode. Relive the draft experience with the NHL's newest team, Seattle Kraken and even build the team however you like.

The Top 50 Overall Player Ratings: In a fan favorite tradition, the top 50 player rankings list is now complete and live. Check out the official website to see how your favorite player ranks among the league's best.

Soundtrack Reveal: Delivering the biggest and most diverse soundtrack in franchise history with a record-breaking 44 brand-new songs, this year's soundtrack features heavy hitters like Modest Mouse, Dropkick Murphys, twenty one pilots, My Morning Jacket, KennyHoopla & Travis Barker, Royal Blood, Machine Gun Kelly, Imagine Dragons and more (Check out the full listing here). The soundtrack is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple or your favorite service.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NHL 22 ROSTER SHARING | Franchise Mode + Be A Pro Deep Dive (https://youtu.be/BJLwHPySzE8)