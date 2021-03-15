Niantic Announces Update Fixing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

March 2021 has been an unusual month for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players. When the game's March events weren't announced a few days into the month, many began to question what was happening on the game's official forum, which also functions as the platform in which Niantic posts all game updates. Confirmation game shortly later that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's March 2021 schedule was indeed delayed, as Niantic wanted to finalize an update to the game in order to make sure gameplay during the month's major events would run smoothly. Since then, Niantic has resolved the game's issues, released the update, and posted the March 2021 schedule which announced slightly truncated events including: two Brilliant Events focusing on the Mauraders, two Adversaries Events featuring Narcissa Malfoy and Wormtail respectively, and of course the monthly Community Day. Now, Niantic has also published the release notes on the new update so Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players can see what was the source of the delay.

On the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic posted:

The 2.17.0 update is rolling out. Here are the release notes:

– General/Bug Fixes Fixed Adventure Sync issue that occurred when enabling and disabling the feature.

– Fixed iOS purchasing issue that prevented some players from purchasing or claiming complimentary items in Diagon Alley.

– Fixed SOS Newsletter.

– Fixed issue with images not appearing on Gifting screen.

– Adjusted the SOS Training Tree so that the Southern Cooking node does not block progression to other nodes.

– Fixed issue with game freezing when a player enters the app via push notification.

– Fixed issue with players automatically being kicked out of an Adversary encounter when they do not cast offensive or defensive spells for two consecutive rounds.

While some were frustrated during this delay, I think it's important on an ever-changing game like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Pokémon GO to see a company observing gameplay like this and ensuring that the game is functioning properly during major events. Personally, I'd rather wait for optimal gameplay than deal with annoying glitches during an event, but I'm also happy things are rolling again. I'm excited to see what Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has in store this month.