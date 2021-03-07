Niantic Delays March 2021 Schedule In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Niantic usually announces their monthly schedule for both Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite before the start of the month. However, we are six days into March with none of the monthly Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events announced. No Brilliant Events, no Adversaries events, no Community Day. On social media and the official Wizards Unite forum, which is where Niantic posts information about the game, many fans were wondering what was going on. Now, Niantic has offered an update and confirmed that the March 2021 schedule was delayed.

Here's what Niantic posted to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

Thank you for your patience as we are finalizing the March Events calendar. Our team has been focused on working on the 2.17.0 release. This update will include fixes for major bugs currently impacting players, including the issues preventing the in-game SOS Report from appearing, purchasing issues that have impacted some players on iOS, and errors with Adventure Sync impacting players on Android. While we don't have an exact timeline for 2.17.0, we want to assure you that the team is working hard to get this release out the door. We have decided to give the 2.17.0 release our full attention, and therefore our planned schedule for March in-game events will be getting shifted. We will share an updated calendar of the March Events when we have a clearer view on what that will look like.

They continued, writing that they had "designed a couple lightweight events for the interim." These are Spotlight Events, including the current Spotlight: Emergency Foundables event which tasks players with returning difficult Foundables. After that, there will be the Spotlight: International Women's Day event, which will run from Monday, March 8 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time through Tuesday, March 9 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time. Stay tuned for a full update dedicated to that upcoming event.