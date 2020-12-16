Niantic Says Jessie & James Are Not Leaving Pokémon GO Yet

Many Pokémon GO trainers have expressed extreme frustration on social media, much of it directed toward mobile game developer Niantic, about how infrequently the game is offering encounters with Jessie and James. The iconic Team Rocket duo returned to Pokémon GO this Monday along with the Secrets of the Jungle event after an absence longer than two months. Also, the new Distracted By Something Shiny Special Research questline, which rewards trainers with a guaranteed Shiny Celebi, requires two encounters (four total battles) with the dastardly duo. With less than two days left of the Secrets of the Jungle event left, some were concerned that they would not have enough Jessie and James battles to complete the research. In response to these concerns, Niantic took to social media with a message for Pokémon GO players that cleared the situation up.

On the official Niantic Support Twitter, the mobile developer informed fans that the villainous pair weren't going anywhere. They tweeted:

Trainers, Jessie and James' Meowth balloon will continue to appear in Pokémon GO beyond the end of the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle special event on December 17th. We'll be sharing the exact date they'll be leaving in the coming days.

Now, while this is great, it's also not technically news. In the original announcement, Niantic already informed Pokémon GO trainers of an upcoming event focused on the duo on Christmas Day. From 8 AM through 10 PM local time on Friday, December 25th, there will be increased encounters with Jessie and James offered through the Meowth balloon.

While trainers would probably prefer a promise that Meowth balloon encounters will be increased now, all one can do is be aware of the times that these Rocket balloons generally arrive and cross their fingers that when that shadow appears on the screen… that it will have whiskers.

Rocket balloons arrive at 12 AM, 6 AM, 12 PM, and 6 PM. If you don't have your app active during that time, opening it after the time starts may allow for that window's encounter. However, the balloon won't wait forever, so attentive trainers will be rewarded.

Also, as a final tip, if your balloon (either Rocket grunt, Rocket leader, or Jessie and James) doesn't arrive as scheduled, restarting the app will generally force its arrival.