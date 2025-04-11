Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: FusionPlay, Nice Day For Fishing

Nice Day For Fishing Confirmed For Late May Release

After recently being confirmed for release on both PC and consoles, Nice Day For Fishing now has a release date, arriving next month

Article Summary Nice Day For Fishing set for late May release on PC and major consoles.

Join Baelin in RPG battles against fish to save a village and become a hero.

Explore Azerim, complete quests, and rebuild the destroyed Honeywood.

Offer fish collections to the fishing God for powerful spell blessings.

Developer FusionPlay and publisher Team17 have confirmed the release date for their pixel RPG game Nice Day For Fishing as it will be released in late May. If you haven't seen the game yet, the game has you using a fishing pole and line to explore dungeons and fight bosses under different bodies of water, as you have an adventure just by going around and fishing in different spots. You can check out the latest trailer above as the game will arrive on PC and all three major consoles on May 29, 2025.

Nice Day For Fishing

As Baelin travels throughout the lands, he will engage in fearsome battles against fish, where players must use a combination of casting powerful spells whilst timing their attacks and blocks properly, rescue NPCs in need, and dredge useful materials to bring the destroyed village to its former glory. Along the way, he will discover powerful spells and upgrades to become a formidable fisherman and ultimately defeat the final boss, save the world, and return the Adventurers once more. Explore The Enchanting Lands of Azerim: Journey from Honeywood Forest to the Azerim coast, where you'll be tasked with quests fit for an Adventurer, meet characters straight from the Epic NPC Man series, and find new fish to catch.

Journey from Honeywood Forest to the Azerim coast, where you'll be tasked with quests fit for an Adventurer, meet characters straight from the Epic NPC Man series, and find new fish to catch. Epic RPG Fishing Battles: Engage in fearless fishing battles to increase your strength and unlock spells to use against your aquatic adversaries.

Engage in the Ultimate Hero Experience: His rod is his weapon, his boat is his steed, and his hat is his armor. Every Adventurer deserves powerful tools for their quest! Rebuild Honeywood from materials dredged up from the seas and unlock merchants to upgrade your gear.

Complete Your Fishing Collection: Prove yourself worthy to the mighty fishing God by offering completed collections from each region at his statue and receive your blessings of powerful spells.

