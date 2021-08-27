Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Adds Two More Characters To The Lineup

GameMill Entertainment revealed two new characters are coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as we're GetDog and April O'Neil. First, the obvious pick that should have been in the first preview is CatDog as they are one of the defining characters of the '90s era of Nicktoons. We kinda assumed they would be involved at some point. The shocker which rightfully deserves to be here is April O'Neil, as they are giving the yellow-jumpsuited reporter a spot next to the heroes in a half shell. We got trailers for both characters below as you can see how they'll be sizing themselves up against some of the toughest Nickelodeon figures in history. The game is still set to be released this Fall, but no date has been confirmed yet.

Brawl it out as your favorite Nickelodeon characters in bombastic platform battles! With a power-packed cast of heroes from the Nickelodeon universe, face-off with all-stars from SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more to determine ultimate animation dominance. With unique move sets and attacks inspired by their personalities, each character has an individual style of play enabling endless action for Nickelodeon's legion of fans. Select your favorite and then let the intense brawls begin with online and local multiplayer action. Playable characters include SpongeBob, Lincoln Loud, Ninja Turtles Michelangelo and Leonardo, Oblina from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Invader Zim, and many more!

20 themed levels like Jellyfish Field from the Spongebob Squarepants series, Technodrome from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, plus many more!

Each character offers a completely different and innovative playstyle and move set drawn from their lovable personalities

Battle your friends locally with up to 4 players simultaneously or in online competitive multiplayer

