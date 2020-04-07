Xbox Game Pass is adding a swath of new titles to its service, with a wide variety of games to fit just about every taste. On the most recent episode of Inside Xbox, Microsoft went over some of the titles you can expect to see on the service, including the popular NieR: Automata Become As Gods Edition as well as Totally Reliable Delivery Service, two titles you can jump on and pick up right now. NieR: Automata Become As Gods Edition is a "fresh take" on the inventive RPG, which has mesmerized players for quite some time now. Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a much different game, as you're a delivery driver who works to complete a series of difficult deliveries throughout an interactive sandbox world. In the next week (April 9), the indie RPG Alvastia Chronicles will be dropping, where you play with two siblings named Alan and Elmia, on their way to avenge their parents' deaths. Then, the expansive Journey to the Savage Planet will be heading to Xbox Game Pass as well. In this colorful adventure, you'll join Kindred Aerospace in a bid to colonize an uncharted planet with little or no equipment.

Additional games planned to be added to Xbox Game Pass include Stranger Things 3: The Game, Mistover, and Football Manager 2020. This way, there's a little something for gamers of all stripes to jump into for just $9.99 a month, the entry price for Xbox Game Pass. This week, you can also play a couple of games for free: Gears 5 and The Elder Scrolls Online, from April 6 through April 12 for Gears 5 and April 1 through April 13 for The Elder Scrolls Online. It's a great time to be a subscriber, so if you've been curious about jumping in, you may want to do so with this latest content drop. Additionally, there are a set of new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks coming to the platform, with 5,000 MyTEAM points and 30 skill boosts from NBA 2K20, a monthly bonus pack for Phantasy Star Online 2, and plenty of goodies in Sea of Thieves based on Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Are you a member of Xbox Game Pass? Be sure to let us know in the comments below if you're ready to jump into one or more of these games.