Nifty Games Officially Launches The Football Mobile Game NFL Clash

Nifty Games, in partnership with both the NFL and the NFLPA, have released a new football mobile game this week called NFL Clash. The league and the players union seem to be stoked about this one as this allows you to become the ultimate armchair quarterback. You get to go head-to-head against other players with the current rosters of the NFL in matches where you make the calls how you see fit with your favorite teams and see how well you would have done if you called the shots. What's more, Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, and Kyler Murray, quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, both signed on as the cover athletes for the game, elevating a little bit of the NFL's involvement with it. We have some quotes below about the game from everyone involved and the latest trailer as you can download it right now for iOS and Android.

"We're fired up – it's game time for Nifty Games' NFL Clash," says Jon Middleton, CEO of Nifty Games. "NFL Clash is made for mobile from the ground up! We want gamers to have fun, authentic NFL style gameplay in their hands anywhere and anytime. Plus, having stars like Josh Allen and Kyler Murray, both of whom are highlight reel players, as the game's cover athletes is incredible. We're excited to see NFL fans' reactions worldwide as they battle it out on the mini-gridiron!"

"The NFL is thrilled to partner with Nifty Games on the worldwide launch of NFL Clash," commented Rachel Hoagland, Vice President, Gaming and Partnership Management for the NFL. "Knowing the enormous love for video games among our fanbase and the ever-growing popularity of mobile gaming, NFL Clash will truly resonate with our audience."

"I'm a big gamer, so being selected as a featured player for NFL Clash is awesome," says Josh Allen. "This game is quick to play, with its head-to-head gameplay and easy to pick up, and makes for some fun and fierce competition."

"Video games have always been a huge part of my life, whether I'm playing competitively or just for fun, so getting to be a part of NFL Clash is something that really hits home for me," says Kyler Murray. "I'm looking forward to playing the game with fans, and helping them win big when they put me on their own NFL Clash team."