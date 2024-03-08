Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Ninjala

Ninjala Has Officially Launched Season 16 This Week

GungHo Online Entertainment has launches Season 16 of Ninjala this week, as players get a taste of Japanese mythology this time around.

Article Summary Season 16 of Ninjala introduces a new Japanese mythology theme with unique items.

New Fifth Shinobi Card Slot Expansion enhances players' ability customization.

Balance adjustments made to Gum Weapons, boosting certain types and reducing others.

Loot Battle Matsuri event and Gumchi Login Bonus provide extra rewards until April 10.

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched the latest season of Ninjala this week, as players can dive into Season 16 right now. Along with the usual array of upgrades, improvements, bug fixes, and events to entice you to log into the game, you're getting a new theme as they tap into Japanese mythology this time around. You'll also have access to special emotes, stickers, Gum Utsusemi transformations, and IPPON decorations, as the season will run all the way until June 19. We have the full rundown of everything you'll experience from the devs below.

Ninjala Season 16

Fifth Shinobi Card Slot Expansion: Shinobi Cards, which allow players to equip various abilities to create a personal fighting style, have been updated to increase the maximum number of slots to five. Players can unlock slots and obtain new Shinobi Cards with Ninja Medals or enhance ability effects with Assist Codes, both earned by participating in seasonal events and the Shinobi Card Slot Expansion Celebration Campaign running from March 27 to April 10.

Shinobi Cards, which allow players to equip various abilities to create a personal fighting style, have been updated to increase the maximum number of slots to five. Players can unlock slots and obtain new Shinobi Cards with Ninja Medals or enhance ability effects with Assist Codes, both earned by participating in seasonal events and the Shinobi Card Slot Expansion Celebration Campaign running from March 27 to April 10. Gum Weapon Adjustments: Season 16 introduces balance adjustments, including buffing weapons with weak abilities and reducing the power of Punch-type weapons, Pow Wow Cannon and Oedo Cannon. The amount of life recovered by the ability Inside Loop was increased for Yo-yo type weapons, like Ninja Yo-yo, Shinobi Spinner, and ASAKUSA Wheel. The time it takes to activate the Time to Relax ability was reduced, making it easier to trigger Specials for weapons like Mellow à la Mode, Trick Ball, or Knockout Door.

Season 16 introduces balance adjustments, including buffing weapons with weak abilities and reducing the power of Punch-type weapons, Pow Wow Cannon and Oedo Cannon. The amount of life recovered by the ability Inside Loop was increased for Yo-yo type weapons, like Ninja Yo-yo, Shinobi Spinner, and ASAKUSA Wheel. The time it takes to activate the ability was reduced, making it easier to trigger Specials for weapons like Mellow à la Mode, Trick Ball, or Knockout Door. Loot Battle Matsuri: From March 27 to April 10, players participating in PvP modes like Quick Battle, Ninjala Battle, and Featured Battle are guaranteed to get Assist Codes to power up Shinobi Cards or Research Points.

From March 27 to April 10, players participating in PvP modes like Quick Battle, Ninjala Battle, and Featured Battle are guaranteed to get Assist Codes to power up Shinobi Cards or Research Points. Gumchi Login Bonus: From March 27 to April 10, ninjas that log in will receive Gold, Silver, or Bronze Medals from the friendly yellow extra-terrestrial Gumchi.

