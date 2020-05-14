Nintendo Announces Paper Mario: The Origami King

Nintendo dropped a bit of a surprise on everyone this morning with a new game announcement for Paper Mario: The Origami King. The story is pretty interesting as Princess Peach has invited Mario to the Mushroom Kingdom's first-ever Origami Festival, but something seems off about our dear princess and what the festival is about. The game will incorporate new mechanics and characters while continuing the RPG theater-like storytelling of the series. The game will be released on the Nintendo Switch on July 17th, 2020. We have the full game description for you below, along with screenshots of the game and the trailer. This is a lovely little announcement to wake up to today, the first of what we assume will be many from Nintendo over the next few weeks with E3 2020 canceled and no plans for another Nintendo Direct on the horizon.

Mario faces one of his most thrilling challenges yet in Paper Mario: The Origami King when the dangerous King Olly unleashes his plan to fold the entire world. Just when matters couldn't get worse, he's bound Princess Peach's Castle in giant, colored streamers and transported it to a distant mountain. He's even transformed Bowser's minions into Folded Soldiers and enlisted them in his treacherous cause. Luckily, Mario is equipped with a range of new tools at his disposal to help secure victory. One of Mario's new abilities, called 1000-Fold Arms, allows you to interact with the landscape by stretching out and pulling, peeling and revealing new locations, helping you to solve puzzles and uncover unexpected surprises. Along the way, you'll enlist the help of characters old and new, such as King Olly's good-natured sister, Olivia, along with a range of unlikely allies, including Bowser himself! If they haven't yet folded to the whims of King Olly's origami will, Mario will accept all the help he can find with open arms! Paper Mario: The Origami King also introduces a new ring-based battle system that lets you flex your puzzle-solving skills to line up scattered enemies and maximize damage. While the enemies may be crafted from paper, these dynamic, turn-based battles are far from stationary. It'll require a sharp mind to make short work of these crafty enemies.