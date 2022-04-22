Nintendo Confirms Splatoon 3 Will Be Released On September 9th

A surprising announcement out of the blue from Nintendo today as Splatoon 3's release date has been confirmed for September 9th, 2022. Normally this is the kind of content saved for their Direct livestreams, but it looks like the team wanted to reveal something during PAX East this weekend, so we got the early surprise. What's more, the company revealed that those who have the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will be able to play a new DLC chapter to the previous entry with the Octo Expansion, which has been added to the service for free and is playable right now (as long as you own Splatoon 2 to make it happen). You can check out the latest trailer and info on the game below.

In Splatoon 3, online 4-v-4 Turf War battles can create heated matches across a mix of new and returning stages, where teams of four face off to cover the most ground in their ink. Newly uncovered footage provides insight on one of these new stages, Eeltail Alley, along with a look at the stringer – a new bow-shaped weapon type that enables you to sling ink sideways and vertically. In addition to frantic 4-v-4 multiplayer matches, Splatoon 3 also features a fresh single-player campaign and the next iteration of the co-op Salmon Run mode. In the single-player story mode, you'll join Agent 3 in a fight against the unruly Octarians and discover the secrets of a mysterious place called Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze. When diving into Salmon Run, you'll ink up with teammates to fend off waves of dangerous Salmonid bosses, some of which are colossal in size!

In the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC you play as Agent 8, an Octoling who awakens without her memories on a dark subway platform. Navigate a mysterious underground test facility in this adventure that spans 80 missions packed with challenges you won't find in the main game. Escape from these twisted depths, and you'll be able to join multiplayer matches as your very own Octoling.