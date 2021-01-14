Nintendo Officially Reveals The First New Pokémon Snap Trailer

Nintendo dropped a brand new trailer this morning with a ton of info about New Pokémon Snap, coming to Nintendo Switch. As you might suspect from the title, you're going to become a shutterbug in the Lental region as Professor Mirror and his assistant Rita on an ecological survey to photograph all different types of Pokémon out in the wild.

Wild Pokémon are all around and have adapted to thrive in all the various natural expanses of the Lental region. They may be seen living in groups patrolling their territory, wandering serenely on their own or even playing with other Pokémon species. With a careful eye and a photographer's keen sense of adventure, you'll be able to spot Pokémon lurking in all sorts of places, including secluded hideaways … and sometimes swooping down suddenly from the sky! Players will be able to interact with Pokémon by throwing a Fluffruit, a tasty fruit found across the region, to catch their attention or watch them eat. You can even use this fruit to help draw out Pokémon into a variety of situations to see how they react. These serendipitous opportunities present a special challenge, and catching them with your camera at the perfect moment may gain you higher scores.

Professor Mirror will evaluate and score players' photos taken on their adventures. Pokémon photography is evaluated based on the subjects' poses, how large they appear, how directly they're facing the camera and where they fall in frame. As players take more photos and fulfill research on their journey, they may see Pokémon look and behave in entirely new ways. Players will have to take many photos and use their highest-scoring shots to fill out their Photodex, a collection of Pokémon photographs.

The untouched depths of the Lental region may sound daunting at first, but don't worry. Explorers will hop into the NEO-ONE, an auto-driving vehicle, which will steer them across various paths on each island and will help free up time to focus on snapping the perfect shots. Throughout your missions, you may even get to see Pokémon looking and behaving differently than ever before. These special moments are memories to savor, so, luckily, you'll always have your trusty camera on hand to capture them for Pokémon posterity.