Nintendo Reveals Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom OLED Switch Get a look at the brand new The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom themed version of the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

Nintendo decided to show off a brand new version of the OLED model of the Switch today, this one for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. The team revealed not just this OLED model you see below, in white and gold designs to match the anticipated sequel, but also some accessories in the custom joy-cons, the special Switch Pro Controller, and a new carrying case. You can pre-order all of the items now as the console will launch on April 28th, while the rest of the items will launch with the game on May 12th.

"The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system, and enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop mode. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system can be played in three modes: TV mode, played on a TV while the system is docked; handheld mode, when the Joy-Con controllers are attached for portable play; and tabletop mode for on-the-go multiplayer gaming sessions. These versatile features are well-suited for the places your epic adventures may take you in-game or in life."

"In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. The journey is yours to create in this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, an epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule. In a world fueled by your imagination, you'll need to harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom."