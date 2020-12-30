Nintendo Reveals The First Smash Bros. Tourney For 2021

Earlier today, Nintendo revealed the first official Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament that will take place in 2021. While the company has painted themselves as the bad guy to the vast majority of the esports scene after shutting down a major tournament last year, that isn't really stopping the company from carrying out their own events since they own the IP. The company made the reveal on Twitter through the official Japanese profile, announced that the "Star Tournament That Sparkles The Galaxy" will kick off this Friday, January 1st, 2021. The event will last for three days and will be Star-themed where only star-related items such as Star Rod and Super Sterling appear in the game for people to use. According to the tweet, the more you win in the tournament, the more luxurious spirits you get along the way.

The company didn't really give a time as to when it would kick off, which suggests that it's probably going to start on JST since it was announced on the Japanese social feed. Meaning most players will be seeing the tournament actually start while it's still 2020. This isn't an official esports event where you'll earn cash prizes or even a trophy out of the entire thing, this is one of the online tournaments where you'll basically be playing for sprites and personal pride. A lot of esports players have been waiting to see if Nintendo will do anything for Smash Bros. in 2021 when the COVID-19 vaccine starts to go out and things gradually return to normal. We're guessing thing will pretty much stay the same as the company has given no indication they will be a part of any 2021 events or will be holding any friendly tournaments beyond these in-game online events.