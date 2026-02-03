Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Balloon Kid, game boy, yoshi

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals Two Game Boy Titles For February

Nintendo Switch Online is getting two more classic Game Boy titles added to the service in the form of Yoshi and Balloon Kid

Article Summary Nintendo Switch Online adds two classic Game Boy games to its retro library this February.

Play Yoshi, the fast-paced puzzle game featuring Mario and his trusty dinosaur companion.

Balloon Kid arrives, offering players a floating adventure to rescue Alice's brother, Jim.

Both titles come with original gameplay and unique challenges for Nintendo retro fans.

Nintendo revealed the next two games being added to the Nintendo Switch Online retro game library: two classic Game Boy titles. The two games on the way are Yoshi, a puzzle game where you clear the board of items by smashing two of the same together or completing an egg; and Balloon Kid, the direct sequel to Balloon Fight that was specifically made for the portable console. We have more details and a teasere trailer here as they will arrive on February 4, 2026.

Yoshi

Yoshi is an action/puzzle game starring Mario's trusty buddy Yoshi, who has been imprisoned in an egg. Now it's raining Goombas, Bloopers, and Boo Buddies, and you have to help Mario stop the airborne invasion. As the critters fall, catch them on trays. Stack two of a kind and they both disappear, or capture the whole bunch in between eggshells. When the eggshells match, out hatches Yoshi and up goes your score! The action heats up as the characters fall faster and faster. To save the day, switch and shuffle, and don't let your piles get too high!

Balloon Kid

In the little town of Pencilvania, there lived a brother and sister who loved to play with balloons. Alice and her younger brother Jim would spend countless days filling the skies with their balloons. One day, Jim filled all of his balloons and tied them together to make a beautiful balloon rainbow across the sky. But suddenly, a strong wind came and carried Jim away. As Alice, you must save your brother from peril. Float through eight different stages as you follow Jim's trail of balloons. Collect as many balloons as possible to earn bonuses. Test your piloting skills to avoid enemies, or let go of your balloons to face enemies on the ground. In Balloon Trip mode, compete for the highest score and move up the ranks. Take a big gulp of courage and give Alice hand as she searches for her missing brother!

