Nintendo To Hold Super Smash Bros. Tournament Series In 2022

Those who have been begging Nintendo to do anything esports with Super Smash Bros. will kinda get their wish next year. The company announced today it will be working with Panda Global to produce a series of tournaments focused on both Melee and Ultimate, making this the first-ever officially licensed championship circuit in North America. There will be multiple dates across several locations, and what's more, there will be prizes. Which is a big change from the one-off SSB tournaments Nintendo held in the past at events like E3 where it was basically for fun and bragging rights. What those dates are and what the prizes will be is unknown at this point, as Panda will be revealing that info at a later date.

Considering how long players have literally been begging Nintendo to get involved and hold an official tournament, this should be amazing news for everyone out there. The only reason for any top-tier players to complain and not participate at this point is if they don't like the prize value. And if you don't think Nintendo isn't going to keep an eye on the situation and see how many of those players who have been harassing them for years to do Smash Bros. esports don't participate and evaluate how this series pans out, you might want to think again. If they want Nintendo to continue doing official esports with the game after 2022, next year needs to be all hands on deck from across the U.S. to make it both competitive and successful. Something we talked about last year when discussing why Nintendo probably wouldn't support esports for the series. We have more info on how the tournaments will go below along with a couple of quotes from both companies.

Players from across the U.S. will compete online in qualifying rounds for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In-person qualifiers for both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Melee will also take place once large-scale events return, with the winners of the virtual and in-person qualifying rounds* moving on to compete in the grand finals for the championship. Players from Canada and Mexico will also be able to enter and compete, once Panda Global and Nintendo have deemed international travel and attendance at in-person events to be permissible. Players will be able to stay up-to-date on the in-person qualifiers* and grand finals when they are announced at Panda.gg.

"This partnership with Panda Global is the next step in Nintendo's efforts to create a more consistent, fun and welcoming competitive environment for our players and fans," said Bill Trinen, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Nintendo of America. "We are proud to stand with an organization like Panda Global to celebrate and support the ever-growing competitive Super Smash Bros. community and create a space where all players can test and hone their competitive skills." "One of our key missions at Panda Global is to serve our communities in new and exciting ways," said Dr. Alan Bunney, CEO of Panda Global. "By partnering with Nintendo, we are giving our competitors in North America the chance to compete in an officially licensed Super Smash Bros. circuit for the first time."