Nintendo Unveils Several Announcements During Fall 2021 Direct

Nintendo launched their latest Nintendo Direct livestream this afternoon for Fall 2021, showing off a ton of games on the way and more. The big takeaways from today's reveal covered some interesting territory. First off, we're getting Bayonetta 3 sometime in the Spring of 2022 after a brand new trailer with some gameplay was revealed at the end of the stream. The next and final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character will be revealed on October 5th. A brand new Kirby game is on the way in 3D, using the same kind of mechanics as previous games with a whole new twist. More info was released on Splatoon 3 and the story behind this latest game. There will be a new membership plan for Nintendo Switch Online that includes Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games added to the mix, so that pricing is going to be going up in October. News about the Super Mario Movie, several games coming to the Switch, and more. We have the full rundown from Nintendo themselves for you here, and the complete Direct video down at the bottom.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: The next Kirby adventure on the Nintendo Switch system is going 3D! In this new 3D platforming game, players can freely navigate areas using familiar Kirby copy abilities. What lies in store for Kirby as he explores a mysterious setting filled with abandoned structures from a past civilization? Find out when Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches for Nintendo Switch in spring 2022.

The next game in this INK-redible series features new and returning stages in 4-v-4 battles, as well as new weapons never before seen in the Splatoon games. In the game's single-player campaign, mammals might be returning … but what does this mean? Find out more when additional details about Splatoon 3, which is scheduled to release in 2022, are revealed in the future. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars: A spellbinding experience from the creative minds of YOKO TARO and Yosuke Saito is about to unfold. In Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars from Square Enix, players will square off in experiences that reveal themselves through cards, including turn-based battles, where their skills – and a little bit of luck – will determine the victor. This fresh take on tabletop RPGs launches for Nintendo Switch on Oct. 28. Players can try out the free demo and pre-order Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars later today!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nintendo Direct – 9.23.2021 (https://youtu.be/dG9fAtmYdlM)