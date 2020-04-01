NIS America Announces "Trails Of Cold Steel IV" For Fall 2020

NIS America announced today that The Legend of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel IV will be headed to the PS4 in the Fall of 2020. The next chapter of the series will, at least according to the trailer we have below, will be the last chapter. But they're not going out with a regular old story. It appears all of the students will be reunited from different periods to join forces and stop one of their biggest threats ever. Here's the brief intro to the game from the developers.

Taking place shortly after the ending of Trails of Cold Steel III, the heroes of Class VII find themselves against the full force of the Empire in an attempt to stop its path of total domination. Further, the hero of the Erebonian Civil War and Class VII's instructor, Rean Schwarzer, has gone missing. Now, the students of Class VII, old and new, must unite with heroes from all over the continent to create the only chance the world has to be spared from total destruction.

Now the PS4 version will be the first to come out this Fall. However, there are more on the way as there will be a PC and a Nintendo Switch version planned for sometime in 2021. While those two versions are unavailable, we now know there will be a couple of options to choose from. NIS America is selling a Standard Edition and a Limited Edition of Trails Of Cold Steel IV on all platforms for pre-order now. The Standard will go for $60 and just be the game. The Limited version will come in a Collector's Box along with the Twilight Resonance Official Soundtrack, The Complete Black Records Official Art Book, an Ashen Awakener SteelBook, a Daybreak Cloth Poster, and 7 Art Cards. For now, enjoy the trailer below.