Noel The Mortal Fate Will Release On The Switch Next Week

Playism revealed this week that they are finally releasing Noel The Mortal Fate on the Nintendo Switch as it will drop on February 10th. As you might suspect for a game that's been out for a few years, this one will be the complete edition with all of the content released up until this point. This one is basically a remake that will have players taking part in a new additional story, Season 3.5. Which takes place between Season 3, the final episode of the "Burrows Arc", and Season 4, the first episode of the "Jillian Arc", as it describes the situation in Lhaplus City.

This time around, Seasons 1 to 7 have received major upgrades. While the game and presentation have been greatly enhanced, the dialogue and story have received new content as well, making this a true and worthy remake. We have plans to release this exciting remake on the PlayStation4 and Xbox One in the future as well, so stay tuned!

In the serialized version of Game Magazine, the game and its presentation were heavily restricted due to the limitations of RPG Maker's optimization on smartphones. However, say goodbye to all of those restrictions because this time around, the console version of the game has not only been freed from the restrictions, but also has been greatly enhanced. In terms of gaming experience, we are happy to announce that we have taken the original feel and re-conceptualized it for the controller. We hope this provides a satisfying gaming experience for everyone.

On the other hand, based on the serialized version which has already reached its final chapter, we have delved into the characters' dialogues and updated their stories to allow for a deeper immersion. This allows for veterans of the game to enjoy a refreshed story and first-timers to dive into the expansive world of Noel the Mortal Fate.