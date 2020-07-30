Noio Announces Cloud Gardens Is Headed To Steam

Amsterdam game developer Noio revealed their next game Cloud Gardens will be coming to Steam in the near future. The company didn't put an official date on the game, just simply stated that it would be coming in 2020 and released a new trailer showing it off. The game itself is pretty interesting as you will be in charge of growing magnificent gardens in interesting place, high above the clouds. It's actually a pretty relaxing and chill game that challenges players to essentially puzzle solve with greenery. You can read more about it from the announcement below and check out the trailer.

In Cloud Gardens players must harness the power of nature to overgrow lo-fi scenes of urban decay and manufactured landscapes. By planting the right seeds in the right places, and learning how to make them thrive, they're able to create small overgrown dioramas of brutalism and beauty, salvaging and repurposing hundreds of discarded objects to create unique structures for nature to reclaim. Players can dive into a relaxing sandbox mode with no goals, where they are simply left to delight in their own creativity and create beautiful scenes, or take on a "campaign" of six chapters, where the task is to strike a balance between nature and the manufactured by covering each scene with salvaged objects and lush vegetation. "Cloud Gardens is the product of my ongoing fascination with nature and aesthetics in games. I was looking for a way to turn the plant simulation itself into a game." said Thomas van den Berg, Creator of Cloud Gardens: "It is essentially finding an interactive way to enjoy the beauty of overgrown landscapes, giving the player a sense of creativity and ownership of their creation, built from natural and manufactured elements. I can't wait to see the things people make!"

Cloud Gardens Trailer