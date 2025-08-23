Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fire & Frost Studios, Of Ash & Steel

Of Ash & Steel Releases New Combat Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Of Ash & Steel from Gamescom 2025, as they show off more of the combat you'll experience

Article Summary Watch the new Of Ash & Steel combat gameplay trailer unveiled at Gamescom 2025.

Lead Developer Viktor Kondakov gives a guided tour of combat, armor, and fighting styles.

Shape your destiny in an open world with no quest markers—exploration is key to survival.

Master unique combat stances, forge alliances, and uncover hidden secrets across the realm.

Indie game developer Fire & Frost Studios and publisher tinyBuild Games provided Of Ash & Steel a new trailer this week while at Gamescom 2025. This time around, they show off more of the combat you'll experience as part of the gameplay, as you get a guided tour from the game's Lead Developer, Viktor Kondakov. Its a quick two minutes but it showcases everything you'll need to know about making sure you know how to fight, armor up, and more. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is still being planned for a 2025 release.

Of Ash & Steel

In Of Ash & Steel, you'll explore the once-prosperous realm of the Kingdom of the Seven, honing your combat skills and forging alliances to survive in an unforgiving land. Rise from a lowly adventurer and build your hero as you like, shaping your fortune and the fate of the world around you with each choice you make. There are no quest markers to lead you by the hand in Of Ash & Steel. Rediscover the joy of exploration and let curiosity be your guide in a richly detailed world full of hidden treasures, stories, challenges, side quests, bosses, and more.

Master the Art of Combat : You are not a Legendary Hero by default in Of Ash & Steel. To become a true champion, you'll need to learn the ropes and prove your might in battle, combining different combat stances and active skills with the surrounding environment to vanquish your foes. Tailor your fighting style to suit you, from agile swordsman to heavy armor-clad knight, or create something unique!

: You are not a Legendary Hero by default in Of Ash & Steel. To become a true champion, you'll need to learn the ropes and prove your might in battle, combining different combat stances and active skills with the surrounding environment to vanquish your foes. Tailor your fighting style to suit you, from agile swordsman to heavy armor-clad knight, or create something unique! Shape the Fate of the World : Grow stronger, survive, and forge alliances across the realm. Watch your actions impact the world around you and prove that even someone who has lost everything can become a force with the power to shape destiny.

: Grow stronger, survive, and forge alliances across the realm. Watch your actions impact the world around you and prove that even someone who has lost everything can become a force with the power to shape destiny. Explore Like You Used To: Of Ash & Steel has no marker system, and quests won't lead you by the hand. Rediscover the joy of exploration and let curiosity be your guide. The world promises an immersive atmosphere full of dynamic weather, characters, and music, with rich rewards for those who dare to uncover its secrets.

