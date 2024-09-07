Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Old School Runescape

Old School RuneScape Reveals Incoming Content During Summer Summit

Old School RuneScape held their annual Summer Summit, in which they revealed many new additions coming to the game and a roadmap

Article Summary Get ready for Varlamore: The Rising Darkness and The Final Dawn with new quests, bosses, and areas in OSRS.

Leagues V: Raging Echoes brings Combat Masteries, Echo Boss Variants, and enhanced League content to OSRS.

Project Zanaris lets OSRS players create custom adventures with community server options.

New Ice & Giant bosses, visual updates, and the slithering Wrathmaw are set to enter OSRS soon.

Jagex held their annual Summer Summit livestream on Twitch for Old School RuneScape today, and with it came several announcements for new content on the way. Among the announcements include a new area expansion with Varlamore in September, two new updates coming in November and "Winter," League V arriving in late November, and several new additions across late Spring 2025. We have all the notes from the team below, along with the official roadmap release during today's event.

Old School RuneScape – Summer Summit 2024

Leagues V: Raging Echoes – Discover a new and improved Leagues mode with the upcoming launch of Raging Echoes, giving players more reasons than ever to become a Leagues legend. Get to grips with Combat Masteries, a new system that gives greater control of your battle buffs, and take on Echo Boss Variants, enhanced bosses with new mechanics, moves, and lucrative loot. Raging Echoes will also introduce a complete overhaul to how Leagues content is refreshed. Rather than rotating content out, the launch of Raging Echoes will see new content introduced that enhances current and future leagues, keeping in the aspects that players love while providing additional new experiences. Discover existing locations: Fortis Colosseum, Perilous Moons, and the Hunters Guild while taking your Leagues journey into Varlamore, a new area that offers Leagues access to everything the upcoming Varlamore: The Rising Darkness update has to offer.

– Discover a new and improved Leagues mode with the upcoming launch of Raging Echoes, giving players more reasons than ever to become a Leagues legend. Get to grips with Combat Masteries, a new system that gives greater control of your battle buffs, and take on Echo Boss Variants, enhanced bosses with new mechanics, moves, and lucrative loot. Raging Echoes will also introduce a complete overhaul to how Leagues content is refreshed. Rather than rotating content out, the launch of Raging Echoes will see new content introduced that enhances current and future leagues, keeping in the aspects that players love while providing additional new experiences. Discover existing locations: Fortis Colosseum, Perilous Moons, and the Hunters Guild while taking your Leagues journey into Varlamore, a new area that offers Leagues access to everything the upcoming Varlamore: The Rising Darkness update has to offer. Varlamore: The Rising Darkness – Return to the world of Varlamore for the continuation of OSRS's main storyline when the next update, Varlamore: The Rising Darkness, arrives on September 25th. Following on from Children of the Sun and Twilight's Promise, The Rising Darkness sees players digging deeper into the Twilight Emissaries to uncover the truth behind the attempts on Servius' life. Embark on an adventure through brand new areas, including the snowy mountain peaks of Darkfrost and the luscious Aldarin, while taking on new Story Quests and a new Group Boss: the terrifying and fearsome serpent Hueycoatl. Away from the action, master a new Herblore activity, Mixology, and test your abilities on the Colossal Wyrm Agility Course for new rewards and a boost to your Agility XP.

– Return to the world of Varlamore for the continuation of OSRS's main storyline when the next update, Varlamore: The Rising Darkness, arrives on September 25th. Following on from Children of the Sun and Twilight's Promise, The Rising Darkness sees players digging deeper into the Twilight Emissaries to uncover the truth behind the attempts on Servius' life. Embark on an adventure through brand new areas, including the snowy mountain peaks of Darkfrost and the luscious Aldarin, while taking on new Story Quests and a new Group Boss: the terrifying and fearsome serpent Hueycoatl. Away from the action, master a new Herblore activity, Mixology, and test your abilities on the Colossal Wyrm Agility Course for new rewards and a boost to your Agility XP. Varlamore: The Final Dawn – Revealed for the first time, the final installment of the Varlamore trilogy is on the way with Varlamore: The Final Dawn. Round out the epic Varlamore story with a thrilling adventure across three brand-new areas: The Auburn Valley, Custodia Pass, and Tlati Rainforest. Featuring new Quests, new Bosses, and a Slayer Dungeon, Varlamore: The Final Dawn promises to be a heroic finale.

Project Zanaris – Jagex is delighted to reveal the first look at Project Zanaris, a major new Community Servers project that allows Old School RuneScape players to set their own rules and create their own adventures for their friends, Clan, or the whole community. Project Zanaris is a place where anyone can create and share a new Old School RuneScape experience – or play in someone else's – with full control over gameplay modifiers and creating customized experiences. Look out for additional information on Project Zanaris soon.

– Jagex is delighted to reveal the first look at Project Zanaris, a major new Community Servers project that allows players to set their own rules and create their own adventures for their friends, Clan, or the whole community. Project Zanaris is a place where anyone can create and share a new experience – or play in someone else's – with full control over gameplay modifiers and creating customized experiences. Look out for additional information on Project Zanaris soon. Client Updates: HD and API – Coming soon to official OSRS clients (desktop AND mobile), major new updates that bring visual overhauls as well as a suite of gameplay feature helpers as well as a way for community developers to build and distribute their own.

– Coming soon to official OSRS clients (desktop AND mobile), major new updates that bring visual overhauls as well as a suite of gameplay feature helpers as well as a way for community developers to build and distribute their own. Ice & Giant Bosses – Get ready to face off against new bosses in Old School RuneScape as Ice and Giant bosses make their way into the game soon. With community feedback at their core, these new boss experiences will be built around players' responses to future polls – with rewards to match.

– Get ready to face off against new bosses in as Ice and Giant bosses make their way into the game soon. With community feedback at their core, these new boss experiences will be built around players' responses to future polls – with rewards to match. Wrathmaw – Inspired by the 'Breaches' Wilderness boss spawns in the beloved Old School RuneScape Deadman mode, Wrathmaw slithers into the main game. With polls and community influence, Jagex will be inviting players to give feedback on ideas and rewards to create a truly frightening foe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!