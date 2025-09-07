Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Grid Master, Old School Runescape

Old School RuneScape Reveals New Grid Master Event

Old School RuneScape has a brand-new community event on the way, as Grid Master will run from mid-October until mid-November

Article Summary Grid Master event lands in Old School RuneScape from October 15 to November 12 with unique challenges.

Players navigate a 7x7 grid, completing tasks like bossing, skilling, quests, and minigames for rewards.

Earn Grid Points to unlock exclusive cosmetics, with extra prizes for finishing rows or columns on the grid.

Free-to-play players can join select tile challenges and experience powerful event rewards even without membership.

Jagex has revealed a new community event being added to Old School RuneScape, as players will soon experience the Grid Master event. Starting October 15 until November 12, you'll be able to take part in this special event that takes inspiration from Clan-Bingo and Leagues, offering a new way to play the game with rewards and features you won't see anywhere else in the game. We have the finer details below as we'll see it launch in a month.

Old School RuneScape – Grid Master

Plot your path across a 7×7 grid and face a variety of challenges to complete on each tile, including bossing, quests, minigames, skilling, and more. Completing a tile rewards the player to help further their progression, with relics, XP boosts, and quest completions all up for grabs. For even greater rewards, play strategically to try and knock out an entire row or column on the grid! Valuable 'Grid Points' will also be accumulated as you play through the grid which can be spent on exclusive in-game cosmetics at the end of the event.

Whether you're looking for a relaxing pastime to break up your adventures in Gielinor, or a new event to speedrun, Grid Master offers something for all Old School RuneScape players. Keep an eye on the Old School RuneScape social channels throughout the event to be the first to know about all the latest exciting updates.

A brand-new solo Community Event inspired by Clan-Bingo and Leagues that blends chilled gameplay with intense strategy.

A limited-time mode made for Old School RuneScape fans of all experience levels, where players plot their path and chase completion at their own pace.

A 7×7 grid to clear, with diverse in-game challenges including bossing, skilling, quests, and crafting to face on each tile. Complete singular tiles for rewards or wipe out an entire row to claim even more epic rewards.

Earn 'Grid Points' as you play, in-game currency that can be used to buy exclusive cosmetic rewards at the end of the event.

Free-To-Play players will be able to participate in a handful of tile challenges on separate worlds and experience some of the powerful rewards, a great way to get a taste of the event even without membership!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!