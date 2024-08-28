Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Omega Crafter, Preferred Networks

Omega Crafter Announces Fallen Samurai Isle Update

Omega Crafter will be getting a new update while in Early Access, as the Fallen Samurai Isle update arrives in early October

Article Summary Explore the scenic Fallen Samurai Isle with ancient secrets and corrupted strongholds in Omega Crafter.

Travel by new methods, Boats and Gliders, and design Japanese-inspired architecture with new materials.

Surpass power levels with increased caps and cook Japanese dishes like sushi using a special cookware set.

Adventure solo or with friends, automate tasks with Grammi, and craft extensive structures in various biomes.

Indie game developer and publisher Preferred Networks has announced a new update for Omega Crafter, as the Fallen Samurai Isle update is on the way. This is basically a free update for the game that will add a number of new features and some themed content for players to try out. A formal date hasn't been set, but we do know it will arrive in early October. We have more details about it below, along with a new trailer for you to check out above.

Omega Crafter – Fallen Samurai Isle

Island-hop across Fallen Samurai Isle, a scenic archipelago filled with ancient secrets. The malicious malware infecting Omega Crafter continues to spread, this time corrupting once-legendary strongholds. Don a Samurai's armor and helmet while exploring ancient battlegrounds, abandoned households, trap-filled dungeons, and marvelous castles filled with all-new adversaries. Launch through lush landscapes with two new methods of travel; take to the skies or travel by sea with the addition of Boats and Gliders. Design Japanese-inspired architecture with the addition of Bamboo and Pine materials native to the new biome. Surpass previous power levels with increased level caps, and fix Japanese dishes like sushi and rice balls using a special cookware set.

Save a virtual world overrun by hostile programs either solo or alongside up to five additional friends. Discover each biome's resources, monsters, and loot-filled dungeons. Collect raw materials, then craft a path through the vast Beginning Grasslands, the near-endless Inexhaustible Wilderness, and the haunted Halloween Forest. With the help of adorable, programmable sidekick Grammi, use pre-made or custom commands to automate simple and complex tasks via a simple drag-and-drop interface. With a single click, command Grammi to chop down trees and place gathered wood in a storage chest, plant, and harvest produce, and much more. Focus on the fun, not the grind. Need a personal cheerleader? Grammi can even dance! Shape the world with extensive construction and crafting systems, fabricating basic structures and massive multi-level mansions for a resting place between journeys. Cultivate crops, channel water to strategic locations, and raise buildings with pre-set processes to create a self-sustaining homestead.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!