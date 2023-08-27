Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Odyssey Interactive, Omega Strikers

Omega Strikers Reveals Season 2 & Summer Splash Event

Odyssey Interactive has launched Season 2 for Omega Strikers, adding a new character to the mix with a brand new event and more.

Indie game developer and publisher Odyssey Interactive revealed new details about Season 2 of Omega Strikers, as well as a new event on the way. First off, Season 2 is now live in the game as it arrived with a number of new additions, including the arrival of a new striker known as Kazan. They've also added two new maps to the mix, a brand new set of skins for you to get, a new Visual Novel for you to check out, and a ton of cosmetics in the shop. Meanwhile, players can now take part in the Summer Splash event, featuring a number of new challenges that will be in the game for the next few weeks. We got more details and a trailer below, as the complete patch notes are on Steam.

"Featuring the new Striker Kazan, two new maps, many new cosmetics, and more, this update also marks the beginning of Season 2 for Omega Strikers competitive play. This new Season brings with it a leaderboard reset, a new battle pass, and a full visual novel experience powered by new daily/weekly missions, so there has never been a better time to jump in and play."

New Striker – Kazan: Known by many as The Frenzied Enforcer, Kazan uses an umbrella as a weapon and has the unique ability to change forms while playing a game. His Closed Umbrella form can dash around the arena, and hook enemies/the Core, and his Open Umbrella form can jump in the air and perform an aerial attack as well as use an umbrella spin to damage enemies.

Enjoy a day at the beach and make new friends in an interactive visual novel adventure! New Maps: Obscura and Riptide Rapids

Obscura and Riptide Rapids New Skins: Red Rose Estelle, Kat Butler Kai, Spirit Warden Zentaro + 6 Summer Splash themed skins (Estelle, Dubu, X, Asher, Juliette, Juno)

Red Rose Estelle, Kat Butler Kai, Spirit Warden Zentaro + 6 Summer Splash themed skins (Estelle, Dubu, X, Asher, Juliette, Juno) New Cosmetics: 25+ new emotes, seven nameplates, 12 titles, 5 goal explosions.

