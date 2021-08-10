Opening Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits Booster Packs

Pre-release events began for Dragon Ball Super Card Game's upcoming set, Cross Spirits, this past weekend. I was able to attend one of these events at Brother's Grim Games and Collectible in New York where I got my hands on two booster boxes, three pre-release packs, and six loose packs. Leading up to the official wide release of Cross Spirits this Friday, August 13th, I will open and review these products for Bleeding Cool's Dragon Ball fans. Following the first piece, in which I opened a booster box, today I'll open my loose packs of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Cross Spirits. Whew, that's a mouthful!

Here's how the pre-release event went. I signed up, paid the attendance fee, and received as part of the event six booster packs of Cross Spirits, a pre-release pack, and two free promotional cards. The cards, which featured Earth's Shenron and Goku in his Super Saiyan God form, were exceptional. Take a look here.

I was able to get the rest of the products I ended up buying after the event, but let's talk about the actual packs. The pre-release pack was the exact same style as the one I was given with my booster box. It contained two cards, in this case on uncommon and one rare from Cross Spirits. Both cards were foil and were stamped with PRE-RELEASE in gold foil.

Now, when you're opening loose packs from a local game store, they're opening booster boxes and picking out packs for you at random. Because of this, it is impossible to establish a real rate on loose packs. Booster boxes without a God Pack (I'll get to that in a bit), have seven hits in most cases which will include either five Super Rares and two Special Rares or, if you are incredibly lucky, four Super Rares, two Special Rares, and a Secret Rare. So when you're getting loose packs, you just have to be lucky enough to hit one of those desired slots from the booster box.

I was, indeed, lucky. Of my six packs, four were duds, though the cards of Cross Spirits are all pretty great, so they still made for fun openings. The hits, though, were quite nice. I hit a Buu Super Rare in my third pack and then was stunned to rip open my fourth pack and see foil on the first card.

Normally, a pack of Dragon Ball Super cards is laid out like so: ten commons and uncommons first, the parallel foil in the eleventh slot, and the rare in the final slot. This means that if the first card you see is foil, you have something called a God Pack. I'll do a full write-up on this soon, but the basics of a God Pack is that every single card is foil and the final three cards are major hits. God Packs from Cross Spirits include two Super Rares and one Special Rare, which adds two hits to your overall count in a booster box. God Packs are quite rare, and this was my second time pulling out, which made the opening quite awesome.

Stay tuned for another Dragon Ball Super: Cross Spirits opening, in which I'll crack another booster box.