Opening Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits Premium Pack

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has officially released its fourteenth main expansion, Cross Spirits. Cross Spirits, the fifth installment in the ongoing Unison Warrior Series block, introduces the new mechanic BOOST to the game. It includes cards featuring artwork inspired by and moments taken from iconic Dragon Ball Z, Super, and GT storylines including the Buu Saga, the Super 17 Saga, the Tournament of Power, and more. It is notable for having one of the most popular Secret Rares in the game's history, which features Frieza teaming up with Goku. With this wide release, I've already unboxed booster boxes and loose packs during the pre-release week. Today, you can catch three exclusive openings on Bleeding Cool of the three remaining Cross Spirits products: the Pride of the Saiyans Starter Deck, the Darkness Reborn Reboot Starter Deck, and the Cross Spirits Premium Pack. In this installment, we're opening two Cross Spirits Premium Pack.

These Cross Spirits Premium Packs are the perfect product for someone who wants more than one pack but not quite a full booster box. These products include four booster packs of Cross Spirits and two copies of the Syn Shenron, Wicked Strike promo card which is exclusive to this product. I've noticed that Premium Packs tend to get less interesting promo cards as far as the character choice and artwork, with the better promos being reserved for competitive events. It's not a bad card, though, and mostly, we're here for the packs.

Now, I don't feel comfortable establishing a pull rate through opening two boxes, but I will say that between these two boxes and the many Supreme Rivalry and Vicious Rejuvenation Premium Packs I've opened, I seems safe to bet on at least one SR or SPR in each of these. Keep in mind, though, that's just speculation!

From these two, I ended up pulling a Gohan SR in one and, shockingly enough, a God Pack in the next which featured every card as a foil, two SRs, and a Toppo SPR at the end. I am beginning to get suspicious, though, that God Packs are more common in Cross Spirits products, because I've now pulled one from loose packs, another from my second booster box, and now another from my second Premium Pack all in the span of a week. I may have just gotten lucky, but I'd suggest Dragon Ball Super Card Game fans try their luck because I was not expecting this amazing find!

Overall, I'm a big fan of these Premium Packs. While they don't have the guaranteed SPRs of a booster box, you still can pull any card from the set in these bad boys. I was lucky enough to pull the chase card of Supreme Rivalry, the SS3 Gohanks Secret Rare, in my third Premium Pack from that expansion, so one thing for sure is that SCRs are in these packs, waiting for a lucky collector to get out there and take a chance.

Best of luck, fellow Dragon Ball fans!