Oranguru, More Character Cards In Japan's Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. We don't know what if any Secret Rares will be included outside of the return of Character Cards, which Japanese collectors will remember from Dream Leauge and English collectors will remember from Cosmic Eclipse. Let's take a look at this new VMAX Climax preview.

My excitement for these cards has been through the roof ever since we found out we're getting these Character Cards as a subset in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. With Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse, these cards could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, which made for amazingly dynamic openings that could yield far more hits in a standard booster box than expansions without subsets. On top of that, the art for these new character cards is looking phenomenal. While it's super interesting to see the Pokémon TCG introduce Character Super Rares by combining the Character Card idea with the V and VMAX mechanic, there is something special to me about these standard Character Cards and their clean art. This is the one style of Full Art that, in my opinion, doesn't need texture and instead benefits from the clear, smooth surface.

Ariados and Oranguru take the spotlight for these two cards, both of which are setting immaculate vibes. I've never been a spider-lover myself, but the Ariados here may be one of the strongest illustrations so far. Then, the Oranguru card dazzles with bright, tranquil colors.

