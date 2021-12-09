Orbital Bullet Releases New Holiday Season Update

Assemble Entertainment has released a new update for Orbital Bullet this week in which you get to celebrate the holidays. Now you too can spend hours blasting away in a winter wonderland as they have added some different themes and accessories to the game, including four new frosty weapons to master, a new set of in-game skins, and new game modes. Those modes are the new Hard Mode in the Eternity Tower, and Endless Mode which will eventually have you begging for mercy. We got more info on the new modes below, as well as all of the new additions, and a brand new trailer showing all of it off before you dive in.

Experience the thrill of this genre-bending action-platformer and immerse yourself in the neon-drenched cycle of destruction and chaotic fun that is Orbital Bullet. Among the stocking stuffers, this update offers four of the latest and greatest state-of-the-art weapons designed to deliver some "holiday cheer." From the shell-type punch-packing Hover Gun and the dual long and short-range projectile-based Eternity Gun to the aptly named twofold axis Crossfire Gun and the savviness of the Smart Rocket Launcher — nothing says "Merry and Bright" quite like explosives. Eternity Just Got Longer: Test your might in the Eternity Tower Hardmode, now boasting 50 more punishing levels! Clear all 100 levels in succession and prove your rogue-like skills in this relentlessly tough battle to the summit.

