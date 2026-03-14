Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Coyote Time Publishing, Horsefly Games, Orbital Overdrive

Orbital Overdrive To Be Released On Steam Next Week

Orbital Overdrive has been given a launch date as the brand-new roguelite twin-stick shooter game arrives on Steam next week

Article Summary Orbital Overdrive launches on Steam next week, bringing neon-infused roguelite twin-stick shooter action.

Innovative score-as-currency mechanic means every point earned is a choice between upgrades or leveling up.

Battle waves in orbit, dive into planet cores for boss fights, and unlock hundreds of weapons and abilities.

Features include local co-op for 2-4 players, VR support, global leaderboards, Steam Achievements, and cloud saves.

Indie game developer Horsefly Games and publisher Coyote Time Publishing have provided a release date for their latest game, Orbital Overdrive. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a new roguelite twin-stick shooter set around sphere combat, where your score is used as currency for all sorts of upgrades and more. You can read more about the game here and check out the latest trailer above, as the game will be released on March 16, 2026.

Orbital Overdrive

Fight waves in orbit, spend your score on upgrades or save it for XP, then dive into the planet's core for boss fights and power-ups. Hundreds of weapons and upgrades. Your score is everything. Every point you earn works as both experience and currency. Spend it between waves to upgrade your ship, or hold onto it to level up and unlock permanent power. Every wave forces the same question: do you gear up now or invest in the long game?

You fight through escalating enemy waves on the orbit of a planet. Pick from hundreds of weapons and abilities to turn your ship into whatever you want it to be. When the orbit gets too intense, dive into the planet's core. Down there you'll find bosses, power-ups, and a completely different fight. But every second you spend underground eats into your score. Runs are fast. Controls are tight. The neon visuals keep everything readable even when the screen is full of bullets. Built for "one more run," whether you're climbing the global leaderboard or just trying a weird new build to see what happens.

Score-as-currency system where every point is a tactical decision

Dual-planet gameplay with orbital combat above and boss fights below

Hundreds of weapons, items, and abilities

2 to 4 player local co-op

VR support (OpenXR)

Global leaderboards

Steam Achievements and Cloud Save

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