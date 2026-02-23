Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: dialga, pokemon, Road to Kalos

Origin Dialga Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos

Pokémon GO will feature iconic Legendary species in Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event, including Origin Forme Dialga.

Article Summary Origin Forme Dialga headlines Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids during the Road to Kalos event.

Top counters include Mega Lucario, Primal Groudon, Keldeo, and key Fighting- or Ground-types.

Shiny Origin Dialga available at 1 in 20 odds; 100% IV CP is 2337 (normal) or 2921 (boosted).

Legendary catches feature an exclusive Road to Kalos background during this limited event.

The December, January, and February season of Pokémon GO, titled Precious Paths, concludes this month. This season focuses on the build-up to Pokémon GO Tour: Kalos. For the third and final month of Precious Paths, Five-Star Raids will feature Dialga, Origin Forme Dialga, Palkia, Origin Forme Palkia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Reshiram, Zekrom, White Kyurem, and Black Kyurem with Shadow Regigigas, Shadow Ho-Oh, and Shadow Lugia in Five-Star Shadow Raids. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Pidgeot, Mega Sableye, and Mega Absol. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Origin Forme Dialga, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Origin Forme Dialga Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Origin Forme Dialga counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Aura Sphere

Keldeo: Low Kick, Secret Sword

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Aura Sphere

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Origin Forme Dialga with efficiency.

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Kartana: Fury Cutter, Sacred Sword

Blaziken: Counter, Aura Sphere

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hisuian Decidueye: Psycho Cut, Aura Sphere

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Origin Forme Dialga can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Origin Forme Dialga will have a CP of 2337 in normal weather conditions and 2921 in boosted conditions.

Road to Kalos Background

Trainers will have a chance of catching Legendaries with a Road to Kalos background exclusive to this event. Be sure to check your Pokémon after you catch it!

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

