Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, palkia, pokemon

Origin Forme Palkia Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Max Out Season

The week leading up to Wild Arena: Global will see special daily Raid Hours in Pokémon GO. Defeat Origin Forme Dialga with this guide.

Article Summary Master Pokémon GO raids with this expert guide on defeating Origin Forme Palkia.

Discover top counters and strategies for conquering Tier Five Raid Bosses.

Learn optimal team setups and recommended moves for maximum efficiency.

Explore Raid Hour events and grab rare Shiny and 100% IV Origin Forme Palkia.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Max Out, is now in its final month. This season has focused on Galar, introducing Dynamax Pokémon and Max Battles. For the final month of Max Out, Tier Five Raids will feature Lugia, Origin Forme Dialga, Origin Forme Palkia, Zacian, Zamazenta, Regieleki, and Regidrago with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Manectric, Mega Salamence, Mega Beedrill, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Altaria. We will also see a special set of Raid Hours taking place with unique Pokémon during this week's lead-up to the Wild Area event. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Origin Forme Palkia, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

The Raid Hours this special week of Wild Arena-focused events Pokémon GO are:

Tuesday, November 19: Nihilego (can be Shiny)

Nihilego (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 20: Tapu Koko (can be Shiny)

Tapu Koko (can be Shiny) Thursday, November 21: Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny)

Origin Forme Dialga (can be Shiny) Friday, November 22: Origin Forme Palkia (can be Shiny)

Top Origin Forme Palkia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Origin Forme Palkia counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Origin Forme Palkia: Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Mega Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Origin Forme Dialga: Dragon Breath, Roar of Time

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Origin Forme Palkia.

Dragapult: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Tapu Lele: Quick Attack, Nature's Madness

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Enamorous: Fairy Wind, Dazzling Gleam

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Origin Forme Palkia can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Origin Forme Dialga will have a CP of 2367 in normal weather conditions and 2958 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!