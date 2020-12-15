Out Of Tune Games Reveals New Multiplayer Title Crooks Like Us

Northern Ireland-based studio Out of Tune Games revealed their new multiplayer game Crooks Like Us this week. In what looks like it may be the next great game to see people playing on Twitch and YouTube, the game will have you and up to three of your friends planning a heist while also competing with each other. You'll break into locations in the middle of the day and take everything you can while also trying to manage carrying the objects out with some of the jankiest controls you'll ever deal with when it comes to balancing. Everything has a specific dollar amount, and the person who manages to rack up the most cash before the time runs out wins.

You'll also have to deal with your teammates being able to sabotage you, as well as security and law enforcement, so this isn't an easy ride by any means. But you will have a bunch of gadgets and distractions to aid in your endeavor. You can play it now in alpsh for free on your browser by clicking here. The full game will be out on March 21st, 2021, but for now, here's some added info and a quote from the devs, along with the trailer.

"We're keen to get streamers playing the alpha of Crooks Like Us", says Mal Duffin, co-founder at Out of Tune Games. "We'd love to incorporate their feedback into the beta due at the end of January, and ultimately into the final release".