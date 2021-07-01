Outlier's This Means Warp Beta Playtest Coming Tomorrow

Independent video game developer Outlier has officially announced the beta playtest launch for their roguelite game This Means Warp. This co-op spaceship management game is set to come out on PC in 2022 and consoles at an unspecified later date.

Key art for This Means Warp, an upcoming roguelite co-op game by independent game developer Outlier.
According to the press information by Outlier, This Means Warp is an "online co-op spaceship management roguelite game. Explore a procedurally generated universe in real-time, upgrade your ship, battle increasingly dangerous enemies, and adapt your strategies in a constantly changing and challenging fight for survival."

A screenshot from This Means Warp, an indie roguelite game by game developer Outlier.
The game looks quite quirky in some very good ways. The idea of playing this kind of game as a talking alien alligator  just feels right, considering the overall aesthetic of it. In any case, features for this game include the following:

  • 1-4 players with singleplayer, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer

  • Procedurally generated maps, enemies, encounters and items to make every run unique

  • Real-time action – you'll have to think on your feet to survive

  • Challenging, high-stakes combat – target individual sub-systems to disrupt and disable enemies

  • Wide selection of ship systems, items, and upgrades to customize your ship and develop your playstyle

  • Dynamic story that reacts to your choices and changes every time you play

  • Diverse cast of characters to meet and recruit

Another screenshot from This Means Warp, this time highlighting some of the characters you can play as in this game. Image attributed to the game's developer, Outlier.Another screenshot from This Means Warp, this time highlighting some of the characters you can play as in this game. Image attributed to the game's developer, Outlier.
You can find the minute-long video trailer for this indie game by clicking on the YouTube video link at the bottom of this article. What do you think about This Means Warp? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

