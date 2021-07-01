Outlier's This Means Warp Beta Playtest Coming Tomorrow

Independent video game developer Outlier has officially announced the beta playtest launch for their roguelite game This Means Warp. This co-op spaceship management game is set to come out on PC in 2022 and consoles at an unspecified later date.

According to the press information by Outlier, This Means Warp is an "online co-op spaceship management roguelite game. Explore a procedurally generated universe in real-time, upgrade your ship, battle increasingly dangerous enemies, and adapt your strategies in a constantly changing and challenging fight for survival."

The game looks quite quirky in some very good ways. The idea of playing this kind of game as a talking alien alligator just feels right, considering the overall aesthetic of it. In any case, features for this game include the following:

1-4 players with singleplayer, local multiplayer, and online multiplayer

Procedurally generated maps, enemies, encounters and items to make every run unique

Real-time action – you'll have to think on your feet to survive

Challenging, high-stakes combat – target individual sub-systems to disrupt and disable enemies

Wide selection of ship systems, items, and upgrades to customize your ship and develop your playstyle

Dynamic story that reacts to your choices and changes every time you play

Diverse cast of characters to meet and recruit

You can find the minute-long video trailer for this indie game by clicking on the YouTube video link at the bottom of this article.

