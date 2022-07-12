Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In July 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special 25th anniversary set Celebrations, which came out in October 2021 are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $69.84 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $23.26 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $16.48 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $10.49 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $9.57 Gardevoir ex Delta Species EX Dragon Frontier Reprint 93/101: $5.97 Tapu Lele GX Sun & Moon: Guardians Rising Reprint 60/145: $5.89 Xerneas EX XY Base Reprint 97/146: $5.89 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $4.79 Venusaur Base Set Reprint 15/102: $439

The only movement in the Classic Collection subset is a notable drop on Charizard Base Set Reprint, which has fallen $11. This is one of the smallest and easiest sets to complete, making the value of even the most desirable pulls relatively low compared to the chase cards of bigger sets.

As far as the main set, the Shiny Mew Gold was the only card ever worth anything and remains that way. Shiny Mew Gold currently holds a value of $40.73 which shows almost no movement from last month.