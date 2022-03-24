Overwatch 2 Devs Reveal More Info On New Ping System

Blizzard Entertainment released a new blog this week detailing the new ping system that will be implemented into Overwatch 2. Essentially the system is getting a revamp and will be designed to help improve player communication and coordination. At least, that's the hope, as it's still untested with a regular playerbase. Apparently this was a highly requested feature from players with the goal of helping share information with the team utilizing several commands. You'll have the ability to call out enemy locations, request assistance, alert whether you're under attack or defending, and other helpful options. You can read part of the blog below with commentary from systems designer Gavin Winter.

Part of how the ping system enhances communication is by adding context to what you can already hear in voice chat. With the press of the button, you will activate a contextual ping depending on what you're aiming at within your line of sight. For example, if you're playing Tracer and ping an enemy Reaper, your teammates will hear Tracer call out that Reaper's location. Principal designer, Adam Puhl, explains: "It's a more accurate, clear, and understandable way of communicating rather than hearing someone yell, 'Reaper behind,' or, 'Reaper, Reaper, Reaper!' " Puhl was also incredibly adamant about looking to the community for guidance on how to create contextual pings that are functional for the players.

With Reaper, sometimes you can see him, and sometimes you can't. When you ping a Reaper who's in your line of sight, the hero you're playing will call out his location. However, when he breaks line of sight, your ping will show his last known location. Some of Reaper's abilities, like Shadow Step and Wraith Form, will cause your ping to show his last known location.

Winter explains how you can expect this to look in-game: "A ping can be 'stuck' to a hero while they are visible, and the ping shows the last known location when they aren't visible." The ping changes depending on hero abilities. Sombra's Translocator, Doomfist's Meteor Strike, Moira's Fade, and Tracer's Recall are all examples of abilities that will cause the ping to fall off. This was designed to specifically fit with Overwatch's fast-paced gameplay.