Overwatch 2 Reveals More Movement Toward Positive Gameplay

Blizzard Entertainment has released new notes regarding Overwatch 2 and their plans to have more positive gameplay moving forward. As you may or may not know, the game is going to be turning into a free-to-play title when the sequel launches on October 4th. With a lot of games when they become free, it tends to draw a lot of trolls and hackers and other people who are just there to disrupt the way people play. Recognizing this in advance, the team is looking to put forth certain plans and initiatives to make sure that those looking to cause issues will be dealt with while those looking for friendly gameplay and competition will be able to do so relatively peacefully. You can read more about this in their latest blog about the game here, as we have a snippet of the info for you below.

Defense Matrix encompasses our infrastructure of systems designed to help protect the integrity of gameplay and promote positive behavior in Overwatch 2. This initiative is spearheaded by a group made up of cross-functional teams throughout Blizzard, and they have defined a set of goals that's guiding our mission to ensure a great experience for all Overwatch 2 players: Define, develop, and nurture programs that will ensure a positive experience for all players.

Ensure competitive integrity at every level of play by rapidly identifying and eliminating cheaters and disruptive players.

Create a safer community both in and out of the game by embracing a firm stance against disruptive gameplay and enabling players who are both positive and constructive to be the leading voices in the community. These core philosophies guide the Defense Matrix team's efforts to work together to fortify Overwatch's security and game experience so every hero can play the game in a fair and safe environment.