Overwatch 2 Reveals Newest Support Hero Named Lifeweaver Get a better look at Lifeweaver, the latest hero coming to Overwatch 2, as the character will join the game's roster in Season 4.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the latest hero coming to Overwatch 2 this week as players will be getting a new support hero going by the name of Lifeweaver. The teaser comes ahead of the character's introduction into Season 4, as you will be getting someone with a few unique talents that will protect more than harm. In fact, a lot of what this hero has to offer negates what other heroes to, such as a bubble to catch people launched out of the way, or those who do ground damage so as not to affect everything in their path. Lifeweaver is probably one of the most passive characters introduced to the game since Mercy. We have a few snippets of info from the game's website for you to read below, and the gameplay trailer showing them off, as Season 4 starts on April 11th.

"Hailing from Thailand, Lifeweaver is characterized by his love and respect for nature as well as his advanced biolight technology. This groundbreaking technology is woven throughout his abilities, and it plays a pivotal role in the healing and utility aspects of his kit. Lifeweaver has a unique playstyle that introduces a few new mechanics into the game, so let's take a walk through his kit and how he was developed. His final look is the result of a culmination of many different teams, including various concept art, hero design, and narrative. One of these pieces features an older physician who drew healing energy into his hands and blasted it into his allies, a bit like Moira's Coalescence."

"Whether you're playing as, against, or with Lifeweaver, he brings something new and exciting to the game through his mechanics, playstyles, and perspectives. Whether he's raising his teammates up with his Petal Platform, pulling them to safety with Life Grip, or sustaining their health with Healing Blossom—Lifeweaver is a well-rounded support who adds massive sustainability and utility to his team."