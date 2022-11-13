Overwatch 2 Teams With Butterfinger For In-Game Content

Blizzard Entertainment has teamed up with Butterfinger as they have a couple of special additions added to Overwatch 2 in a new promotion. Three new items have been added to the game, which include two sprays and one player icon. All of them can be obtained by buying specially marked Butterfinger bars and entering the codes for them on a special website. You can check out the details for this below, along with a quote from the company on this new promotion, as these will only be available for a limited time.

"The sprays have been added alongside some of Overwatch 2's newest characters including tank hero Junker Queen and damage hero Sojourn, allowing players to place tags on surfaces within the game. Players will also have the opportunity to acquire a Geranman Icon, which can be displayed next to their name for other players to see. Fans who purchase and redeem two full size Butterfinger bars or one Fun Size Butterfinger bag through January 31, 2023 can redeem in-game content by following these simple steps:

Purchase two qualifying Butterfinger products

Snap a picture of the receipt showing the purchase date, time, and retailer

Go to GameWithButterfinger.com to register and upload your receipt (content will take approximately 3-5 days to populate in your Overwatch 2 Battle.net account)

2 Battle.net account) The participant will be sent an offer item based on the number of qualifying purchases

1st qualifying purchase receives a Sojourn Power Slide Spray

2nd qualifying purchase receives a Junker Queen Golden Crown Spray

3rd qualifying purchase receives a Geranman Icon "

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with the Blizzard team to bring Overwatch 2 content to gamers," said Neal Finkler, Senior Marketing Director for Butterfinger. "We have built a strong bond within the gaming community over the years and understand how monumental the launch of Overwatch 2 is for the gaming world. We are excited to give players these in-game items to enhance their experience."