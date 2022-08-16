Overwatch 2 Will Have Cross-Progression Added
Blizzard Entertainment has news Overwatch 2 fans have wanted to hear as they will be incorporating cross-progression into the game. The shorthand to this is if you happen to have multiple accounts across different platforms, you can now merge everything into a single Battle.net account. Collecting all of the costumes and achievements together in one profile to be played across all platforms with the next incarnation of the game. We have some of the FAQ below as you can read the full document here, as they will start signups for this starting on August 19th.
Which platforms are included in account merge?
The platforms included in account merge are Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Can I link multiple Overwatch accounts on the same platform?
Only one account per platform can be linked together. For example, if you have two accounts on PC, you will not be able to merge those accounts. The same goes for multiple accounts on Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch.
Can I change or modify the console accounts already associated with my Battle.net account before merging accounts?
Yes. It's incredibly important to take care that the correct account from each console you plan to link is associated with your battle.net account. The Account Merge screen in-game will show all accounts associated. You can click on "Switch Accounts" which will prompt you to scan a QR Code from your mobile phone, or you can visit this link. Once you confirm the account merge, you will be unable to immediately link a new console account to that battle.net account. Progress will be stored on the battle.net account you merge with, so you can't carry over progress from that console account to an additional battle.net account.Why do I need to merge my accounts for Overwatch 2?
All players will need a battle.net account to play Overwatch 2 regardless of platform. Players must confirm their account merge to carry over progress from Overwatch into Overwatch 2.