Overwatch 2 Will Receive Multiple Update Today Following Issues

Blizzard Entertainment announced this afternoon that Overwatch 2 will be getting multiple updates today following its launch issues. In case you didn't know, the game was swamped with players on the first day the new servers were active, but the few who did get in didn't get to enjoy it very long as hackers sent multiple DD0S attacks to the servers the same day, causing multiple interruptions and connections issues. While the majority of them have been solved, the team is still working on other issues based on feedback. So throughout the day and evening, the servers will be shut down and relaunched with new updates. We have some of the notes from Blizzard below about what to expect the rest of the night, as it is expected to last until 9pm PT at the earliest.

SMS Protect Update Forum Post Excerpts:

We designed Overwatch 2 to be a live service, which enables us to be responsive to a variety of player feedback. We have made the decision to remove phone number requirements for a majority of existing Overwatch players. Any Overwatch player with a connected Battle.net account, which includes all players who have played since June 9, 2021, will not have to provide a phone number to play. We are working to make this change and expect it to go live on Friday, October 7. We will update players once it is in effect.

We remain committed to combating disruptive behavior in Overwatch 2—accounts that were not connected to Battle.net, as well as new accounts, will still have to meet SMS Protect requirements, which helps to ensure we're protecting our community against cheating. If a player is caught engaging in disruptive behavior, their account may be banned whether they have a new account or not.

As a team, we will keep listening to ongoing feedback and will make further adjustments in this area if it is required.

Overwatch 2 Players Are Experiencing Server Disconnects

Today we've patched a server that is critical to the login experience, this change has increased login reliability. Beyond queues, we're in progress with another server update that will reduce the occurrences of players being disconnected once they're already in-game.

We're also adding nodes to ease the pressure of our player database being overloaded. Adding nodes requires replication of data, which inherently adds more pressure to an already stressed system, so we're doing it slowly to not cause any further disruption.