Overwatch Has Launched The Winter Wonderland 2020 Event

Yesterday, Blizzard Entertainment kicked off what may very well be the last Winter Wonderland event in Overwatch. As we're all basically standing around wondering when Overwatch 2 will be released, after having been introduced to the game at BlizzCon 2019, fans of the game have been kind of wondering whether or not this will be the last event we see in the game. If it takes another year for the sequel to come out, we'll be shocked, which is why we're guessing this may be the last version in this game. As you might suspect this time around, it's a lot of the same from previous events for you to collect again, along with a new set of cosmetics and skins, new weekly challenges, and a new brawl game you can play called Freezethaw Elimination which is 4-v-4. You can check out more about it below as the event will run until January 5th, 2021.

New Brawl: 4v4 Freezethaw Elimination In addition to Mei's Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt, and Snowball Deathmatch, players will be able to experience the new brawl, 4v4 Freezethaw Elimination!

This new game mode requires one team to completely freeze the other team in order to win.

Players will become frozen when they would normally die.

Teammates can thaw someone by interacting with the frozen player. Overwatch Weekly Challenges Weekly Challenges are back for Winter Wonderland, allowing you to unlock limited-time rewards by winning nine games.

Rewards include an array of player icons, sprays, and Epic skins! Week 1: Elf Junkrat (Epic) Week 2: Gingerbread Ana (Epic) Week 3: Frosty Roadhog (Epic)

New Cosmetics 5 Legendary Skins Conductor Reinhardt Penguin Mei Ice Empress Moira Toybot Zenyatta Lumberjack Torbjorn

3 Epic Skins

Player Icons, Sprays