Overwatch Launches The 2022 Lunar New Year Event

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest event into Overwatch as players can now jump into the 2022 Lunar New Year. This one has the usual array of new skins, sprays, emotes, voice lines, and more, but it does feel like there aren't as many as there used to be. Most likely because the team is still ramping up for the release of Overwatch 2 and hasn't been making a ton of new content for the current game. But hey, at least they're still doing stuff for the usual events they touch on. You can check out more about it below as this will run from January 25th until February 15th.

Ring in the Year of the Tiger with a resounding roar! Celebrate the return of Overwatch Lunar New Year with festive cosmetics, weekly rewards, and returning brawls. To commemorate the occasion, we're bringing rich new rewards for you to unlock: set a lantern alight with Genji, illuminate the night with Orisa's sparklers, don some New Year-ready attire as Seolbim Mercy, flit around the battlefield in Nezha Tracer's fire-heeled shoes, and more!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Overwatch Year of the Tiger | Jan 25 – Feb 15 (https://youtu.be/W_nR2IqR_G8)

EVENT BRAWLS Bounty Hunter

Player who scores the first kill of the match becomes a Target; everyone else becomes a Bounty Hunter

When the Target is killed, the player who dealt the final blow becomes the new Target

Capture the Flag Blitz

CTF Blitz is a modified version of Capture the Flag. The flags are much closer than before – they are at the locations that overtime games typically go to.

Instead of 3 captures, you need 6 to win!

Capture the Flag WEEKLY CHALLENGES Weekly Challenges are back for Lunar New Year, allowing you to unlock limited-time rewards by playing at least nine games each week.

Rewards include an array of player icons, sprays, and Epic skins!

Week 1: Prosperity Ashe

Week 2: Auspicious Soldier:76

Week 3: Porcelain Wrecking Ball NEW COSMETICS Seolbim Mercy (Legendary)

Nezha Tracer (Legendary)

Prosperity Ashe (Epic)

Auspicious Soldier:76 (Epic)

Porcelain Wrecking Ball (Epic)

Player Icons, Sprays