Posted in: Blizzard, eSports, Games, Overwatch, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: activision blizzard, eSports, overwatch, Overwatch 2, Overwatch World Cup

Overwatch World Cup Reveals More Details & Dates

We now have a better idea of the schedule and format for the Overwatch World Cup, set to take place this July in Iceland.

Activision Blizzard organizers have finally released more info for the Overwatch World Cup, set to take place this July in Iceland. Recently, the tournament filled out the final four spots with Wild Card teams, as Denmark, Portugal, Iceland, and Finland all qualified for the first Overwatch World Cup LAN tournament in four years, the last happening during BlizzCon 2019. We now have a better idea of when the event will run as tournament play is scheduled from June 22nd until July 2nd, being broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube. We got more info on what they intend to do with fan interaction below.

Overwatch World Cup Watch Parties

Take part in the celebration and host a Watch Party! Fans, streamers, and content creators are all invited to join in by using the following titles and hashtags when co-streaming:

Title: Overwatch World Cup 2023 Watch Party

Hashtag: #OWWCstreamteam

Drops are enabled for all Online Qualifiers watch parties.

Drops, Drops, and More Drops

Kick off the 2023 Overwatch World Cup Qualifiers with in-game rewards! From June 18–July 2, watch and earn World Cup celebratory cosmetics when watching on Twitch . Be sure to connect your Battle.net accounts to Twitch and tune in to earn rewards!

Watch 2 hours to earn the World Cup 2023 spray

Watch 2 hours to earn the World Cup 2023 player icon

Watch 4 hours to earn the Winston World Cup home and away skins

Watch 4 hours to earn the Wrecking Ball World Cup home and away skins

Watch 4 hours to earn the Zenyatta World Cup home and away skins

Watch 4 hours to earn the Ramattra World Cup home and away skins

Crowdfunded Prize Pool

For the first time in Overwatch history, we will be crowdfunding the World Cup prize pool with an exciting slate of skins and other in-game cosmetics over the coming months. 25% of all Overwatch World Cup cosmetics and bundles will contribute to the Overwatch World Cup prize pool. There will be no contribution cap, so prizing will continue to grow until crowdfunding ends on the last day of the Overwatch World Cup Finals. In celebration of our return, we are allocating a portion of the prize pool to all teams competing in the tournament. Percentages will be determined based on tournament placement, with 73% of the total prize pool going to the top 16 teams qualifying for LAN and the remaining 27% equally distributed among the teams that competed in the Online Qualifiers and Wild Card Challenge.

Placement – Percent (per team)

1st: 25%

2nd: 10%

3rd: 8%

4th: 6%

5th–8th: 3% / per team

9th–16th: 1.5% / per team

17th–43rd: 1% / per team

Our first bundles, the Conference Bundles, will be on sale June 20–26! They feature the new Overwatch World Cup home and away skins for heroes hailing from each of the three regional conferences. As we get closer to the Finals, we'll unveil our Legendary and Supporter bundles. We are particularly excited about the Legendary skin which is worthy of the deep blue gods that inspired it. As a thank you to all the supporters of the Overwatch World Cup crowdfunding campaign, we'll also be rolling out fun milestone rewards like celebratory sprays and player icons that will be distributed to all Overwatch 2 players. Milestone rewards will be revealed alongside the announcement of the Overwatch World Cup Legendary and Supporter Bundles in the fall.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!